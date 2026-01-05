Lokesh Machines bags Rs 22-cr order from Ministry of Defence

Lokesh Machines announced that it has received an order worth Rs 22 crore from the Ministry of Defence-Advanced Weapons and Equipment India.

According to an exchange filing, the order involves the supply of 99 mm machine pistol sub-assemblies/components.

The total value of the order stands at Rs 22,00,46,400 and it is to be executed on or before 19 March 2026.

The company clarified that none of the promoters, promoter-group, or group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the order. It also stated that the order does not fall within related-party transactions.

Lokesh Machines is engaged in the business of manufacture of special purpose machines (SPM), general purpose machines/CNC lathes (GPM), connecting rods and machining of cylinder blocks and heads.