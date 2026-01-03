Corona Remedies Q2 PAT climbs 22% YoY to Rs 52 cr

Corona Remedies reported 21.75% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 52.32 crore on 15.05% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 361.13 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 21.67% year on year (YoY) to Rs 69.78 crore in Q2 FY26.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 78.47 crore, with EBITDA margin at 21.7% in Q2 FY26.

Total expenditure climbed 14.4% YoY to Rs 282.66 crore. Raw material costs declined 9.3% YoY to Rs 25.9 crore. Employee expenses rose 17.3% YoY to Rs 103 crore. Interest costs eased 32.8% YoY to Rs 1.93 crore, while depreciation inched up 1.7% YoY to Rs 9.2 crore.

On Half year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 35.10% to Rs 98.52 crore on 16.92% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 707.67 crore in H1 FY26, compared with H1 FY25. Nirav K. Mehta, MD and CEO, CORONA Remedies, said: We are delighted to report a strong financial performance in Q2 and H1 FY26. Revenues for Q2 and H1FY26 grew by 15.1% and 17.0% respectively on a Y-o-Y basis, outperforming the IPM growth. Profit after tax for Q2 and H1FY26 grew by 21.8% and 35.1% respectively on a Y-o-Y basis while maintaining healthy return ratios. Our strong performance reflects the consistency of our strategy, disciplined execution and deep focus on our core therapeutic segments.

By strengthening our field force, expanding our brand portfolio and maintaining a sharp focus on specialists prescriptions, we have continued to outperform the market while building a sustainable platform for long-term growth. Lastly, we are grateful to our bankers for their efforts in the successful listing of CORONA on the Indian stock exchanges. I would also like to thank the entire team at CORONA and our stakeholders for their continued support and faith in our business. Corona Remedies is an India-focused branded pharmaceutical formulation company developing, manufacturing, and marketing products in womens healthcare, cardio-diabeto, pain management, urology and other therapeutic areas.