Bank of India global business spurts 12% YoY in Q3 FY26

Bank of India reported a 12.50% YoY increase in global business to Rs 16,27,098 crore as of 31 December 2025.

Global deposits stood at Rs 8,87,287 crore, reflecting an 11.64% YoY increase, while global gross advances rose 13.55% to Rs 7,39,811 crore on 31 December 2025, compared to Rs 6,51,507 crore on 31 December 2024.

Domestic gross advances also saw robust growth of 15.07%, reaching Rs 6,28,617 crore on 31 December 2025, up from Rs 5,46,268 crore in the same quarter last year.

Domestic deposits rose 12.80% YoY to Rs 7,65,500 crore as of 31 December 2025 from Rs 6,78,626 crore a year earlier.