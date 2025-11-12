Lokesh Machines standalone net profit declines 81.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.05% to Rs 50.43 crore

Net profit of Lokesh Machines declined 81.74% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 33.05% to Rs 50.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 75.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.50.4375.3219.0616.124.818.550.905.200.633.45

