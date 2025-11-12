JSL Industries standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.59% to Rs 13.18 crore

Net profit of JSL Industries declined 40.00% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.59% to Rs 13.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.13.1812.258.278.571.372.231.031.910.961.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News