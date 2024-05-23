Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lokesh Machines standalone net profit rises 58.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Lokesh Machines standalone net profit rises 58.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.91% to Rs 80.34 crore

Net profit of Lokesh Machines rose 58.45% to Rs 4.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.91% to Rs 80.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.23% to Rs 13.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.16% to Rs 293.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 240.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales80.3467.00 20 293.54240.30 22 OPM %14.7513.63 -13.7411.87 - PBDT9.547.26 31 30.5321.99 39 PBT7.094.91 44 20.5612.91 59 NP4.692.96 58 13.859.67 43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Lokesh Machines standalone net profit rises 41.94% in the December 2023 quarter

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Capital Goods shares gain

Windsor Machines reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.67 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Capital Goods shares rise

Stock alert: ITC, Nykaa, Jubilant Foodworks, Oil India, Power Grid Corp

Allcargo Logistics arm acquires 25% stake in Fair Trade

Cautious optimism: shares may see uptick at open

Acknit Industries standalone net profit rises 35.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Yogi standalone net profit declines 12.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story