Lorenzini Apparels standalone net profit rises 550.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 27.14% to Rs 13.05 crore

Net profit of Lorenzini Apparels rose 550.80% to Rs 12.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 27.14% to Rs 13.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.13.0517.9113.7919.2616.493.7215.972.9412.171.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News