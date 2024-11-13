Beekay Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 9.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.87% to Rs 228.86 crore

Net profit of Beekay Steel Industries rose 9.63% to Rs 31.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.87% to Rs 228.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 248.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.228.86248.4111.7311.0744.0139.9837.7335.4431.4128.65

