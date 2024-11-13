Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.99 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 86.14% to Rs 6.18 crore

Net profit of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reported to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 86.14% to Rs 6.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.6.183.3221.84-10.841.35-0.320.99-0.710.99-0.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News