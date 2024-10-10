Lotus Chocolate Company standalone net profit rises 5722.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 166.83% to Rs 128.29 croreNet profit of Lotus Chocolate Company rose 5722.22% to Rs 5.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 166.83% to Rs 128.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 48.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales128.2948.08 167 OPM %6.630.15 -PBDT7.310.35 1989 PBT7.030.05 13960 NP5.240.09 5722
Powered by Capital Market - Live News