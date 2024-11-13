Megri Soft standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 148.57% to Rs 0.87 croreNet profit of Megri Soft rose 100.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 148.57% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.870.35 149 OPM %22.9925.71 -PBDT0.220.11 100 PBT0.190.09 111 NP0.140.07 100
