Megri Soft standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:25 AM IST
Sales rise 148.57% to Rs 0.87 crore

Net profit of Megri Soft rose 100.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 148.57% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.870.35 149 OPM %22.9925.71 -PBDT0.220.11 100 PBT0.190.09 111 NP0.140.07 100

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

