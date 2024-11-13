Megri Soft standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 148.57% to Rs 0.87 crore

Net profit of Megri Soft rose 100.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 148.57% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.870.3522.9925.710.220.110.190.090.140.07

