Salona Cotspin standalone net profit rises 26.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.50% to Rs 166.06 crore

Net profit of Salona Cotspin rose 26.59% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 20.50% to Rs 166.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 208.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.166.06208.884.954.924.636.112.813.612.191.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News