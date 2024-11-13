Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Salona Cotspin standalone net profit rises 26.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Salona Cotspin standalone net profit rises 26.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:25 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 20.50% to Rs 166.06 crore

Net profit of Salona Cotspin rose 26.59% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 20.50% to Rs 166.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 208.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales166.06208.88 -20 OPM %4.954.92 -PBDT4.636.11 -24 PBT2.813.61 -22 NP2.191.73 27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Jharkhand Assembly elections Phase 1 LIVE: Polling for 43 seats underway

Amit Shah, Kharge urge people of Jharkhand to cast votes in record numbers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 200 pts lower at 78,500; Nifty at 23,800; M&M, Maruti weigh

Canada moves to end labour disputes at ports citing economic damage

LIVE news: Thick smog coats Delhi-NCR; AQI falls to 'severe' category

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story