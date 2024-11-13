Salona Cotspin standalone net profit rises 26.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.50% to Rs 166.06 croreNet profit of Salona Cotspin rose 26.59% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 20.50% to Rs 166.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 208.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales166.06208.88 -20 OPM %4.954.92 -PBDT4.636.11 -24 PBT2.813.61 -22 NP2.191.73 27
