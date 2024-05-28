Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raj Oil Mills standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales decline 20.90% to Rs 30.24 crore

Net profit of Raj Oil Mills rose 66.67% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.90% to Rs 30.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.34% to Rs 1.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.14% to Rs 124.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 140.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales30.2438.23 -21 124.72140.36 -11 OPM %-0.300.89 -1.362.65 - PBDT0.581.14 -49 3.634.53 -20 PBT0.120.65 -82 1.753.08 -43 NP0.100.06 67 1.712.42 -29

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

