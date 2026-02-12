Loyal Textile Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.21 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 32.10% to Rs 105.38 croreNet Loss of Loyal Textile Mills reported to Rs 12.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 26.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 32.10% to Rs 105.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 155.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales105.38155.21 -32 OPM %-1.86-9.48 -PBDT-5.53-19.50 72 PBT-10.66-26.26 59 NP-12.21-26.20 53
