Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Loyal Textile Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.20 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Loyal Textile Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.20 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 24.05% to Rs 155.07 crore

Net Loss of Loyal Textile Mills reported to Rs 26.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 24.05% to Rs 155.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 204.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales155.07204.17 -24 OPM %-11.98-4.63 -PBDT-24.972.12 PL PBT-33.57-7.49 -348 NP-26.20-2.18 -1102

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Muller & Phipps (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation consolidated net profit declines 25.78% in the December 2024 quarter

SKF India consolidated net profit declines 17.14% in the December 2024 quarter

HCKK Ventures standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the December 2024 quarter

NIBE standalone net profit declines 45.87% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 8:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story