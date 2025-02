SKF India consolidated net profit declines 17.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.04% to Rs 1256.10 crore

Net profit of SKF India declined 17.14% to Rs 109.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 132.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.04% to Rs 1256.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1091.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1256.101091.909.6415.76168.44195.87147.06176.99109.50132.15

