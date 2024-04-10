LTIMindtree introduces Composable Storefront Quick Launch on Salesforce

To help retailers speed up go-to-market timeline

LTIMindtree announced Composable Storefront Quick Launch, a cohesive solution for composable storefront, to enable retailers to translate their expectations into elevated customer experiences with e-commerce components that suit their demands. This solution is built on Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

LTIMindtree's composable storefront solution allows for retailers to create customized shopping experiences to increase business growth, with its over 20 best-in-class UI enhancements and features to kickstart B2C commerce experience in addition to leveraging all out-of-box capabilities including Salesforce Einstein, personalization, campaign management, and Wishlist. The solution also helps speed up the go-to-market timeline of the storefront with built-in custom features like enhanced UX, Dynamic Marketing Pages leveraging Page Designer capability, Store Locator with Google Maps, and Order History.

