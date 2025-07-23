LTIMindtree Ltd gains for third consecutive session

LTIMindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 5278, up 1.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.83% in last one year as compared to a 3.11% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.65% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which LTIMindtree Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36858.9, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.76 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5287, up 2.09% on the day. LTIMindtree Ltd is down 6.83% in last one year as compared to a 3.11% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.65% spurt in the Nifty IT index. The PE of the stock is 33.07 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.