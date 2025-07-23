Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LTIMindtree Ltd gains for third consecutive session

LTIMindtree Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5278, up 1.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 25172.25. The Sensex is at 82567.86, up 0.46%. LTIMindtree Ltd has slipped around 1.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which LTIMindtree Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36858.9, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5287, up 2.09% on the day. LTIMindtree Ltd is down 6.83% in last one year as compared to a 3.11% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.65% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 33.07 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

