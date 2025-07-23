Jindal Steel & Power Ltd soars 1.02%, rises for fifth straight session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 974.85, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.25% in last one year as compared to a 3.11% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.96% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

The volume in the stock stood at 8.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.94 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 977.3, up 1.25% on the day.