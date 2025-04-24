LTIMindtree Ltd Slips 1.93%

LTIMindtree Ltd has lost 3.4% over last one month compared to 2.63% fall in BSE Teck index and 2.48% rise in the SENSEX

LTIMindtree Ltd fell 1.93% today to trade at Rs 4451. The BSE Teck index is down 0.36% to quote at 17232.93. The index is down 2.63 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharti Airtel Ltd decreased 0.99% and ITI Ltd lost 0.91% on the day. The BSE Teck index went up 8.16 % over last one year compared to the 8.26% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

LTIMindtree Ltd has lost 3.4% over last one month compared to 2.63% fall in BSE Teck index and 2.48% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3484 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 19398 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 6764.8 on 16 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3841.05 on 07 Apr 2025.

