Phoenix Mills Ltd Spurts 1.25%

Phoenix Mills Ltd gained 1.25% today to trade at Rs 1694.7. The BSE Realty index is up 0.29% to quote at 6975. The index is up 4.13 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd increased 0.53% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd added 0.48% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 7.95 % over last one year compared to the 8.26% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 2.33% over last one month compared to 4.13% gain in BSE Realty index and 2.48% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 187 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14169 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2068.15 on 18 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1340 on 28 Oct 2024.

