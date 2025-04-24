Max Estates takes over long-stalled Delhi One project in Noida

With estimated sales of Rs 2,000 cr and potential annuity rental income of Rs 120 cr

Max Estates had received the final approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and now with the successful closure, Max Estates has taken over the Delhi One Project. This marks a significant turnaround for the long-stalled site, bringing relief to homebuyers and unlocking fresh momentum for NCR's most strategically located integrated campus.

The development of the Delhi One project will consolidate Max Estates' position as a leading premium real estate developer in Noida and NCR. Max Estates will bring its experience and expertise in premium commercial real estate and high end residential real estate to create a state-of-the-art integrated development that will seamlessly host ultra-luxury residences, premium office spaces, curated high street retail and exclusive club facilities.

Situated at the edge of South Delhi and directly connected via the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway, the development is just steps from key metro stations, benefitting from unparalleled connectivity across Delhi NCR. The project spans approximately 2.5 mn sq. ft. of development part of around 10 acre land parcel constituting ~34,696 sq. mt. of area. The total sales and annuity rental income potential of the project is estimated at Rs 2,000+ crore and Rs 120+ crore respectively.

