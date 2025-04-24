Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels to acquire majority stake in Zillion Hotels and Resorts

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels to acquire majority stake in Zillion Hotels and Resorts

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels has entered into binding Memorandum of Understanding today for acquisition of 90% stake of Zillion Hotels and Resorts from its existing shareholders (namely Handa Family Shareholders and Nair Family Shareholders). Consequent to the aforesaid acquisition, Zillion Hotels and Resorts will become a subsidiary of the Company.

Zillion Hotels and Resorts is in the business of owning and operating the Z Luxury Residences, including 62 service residences and food & beverage facilities located at 29/1 J R Mhatre Road Opp Iris Park Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 400049.

First Published: Apr 24 2025

