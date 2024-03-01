LTIMindtree Ltd slips for fifth straight session

LTIMindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 5278.7, down 0.42% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 12.18% in last one year as compared to a 28.68% rally in NIFTY and a 26.63% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

LTIMindtree Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5278.7, down 0.42% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.4% on the day, quoting at 22290.5. The Sensex is at 73562.1, up 1.46%.LTIMindtree Ltd has lost around 3.78% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which LTIMindtree Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37720.4, down 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.77 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5311.7, down 0.49% on the day. LTIMindtree Ltd jumped 12.18% in last one year as compared to a 28.68% rally in NIFTY and a 26.63% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 35.05 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News