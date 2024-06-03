Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LTIMindtree Ltd slips for fifth straight session

LTIMindtree Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 4659, down 0.91% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 5.75% in last one year as compared to a 24.86% rally in NIFTY and a 11.21% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

LTIMindtree Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4659, down 0.91% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.04% on the day, quoting at 23216.7. The Sensex is at 76273.16, up 3.13%.LTIMindtree Ltd has lost around 0.96% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which LTIMindtree Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32386.1, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4651.45, down 0.57% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 31.06 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

