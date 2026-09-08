LTM Ltd is quoting at Rs 4447.9, down 0% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 14.22% in last one year as compared to a 4.88% slide in NIFTY and a 14.9% fall in the Nifty IT index.

LTM Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4447.9, down 0% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 23655.6. The Sensex is at 75642.46, down 0.64%.LTM Ltd has eased around 7.24% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which LTM Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29995.2, up 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.67 lakh shares in last one month.