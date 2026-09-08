Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurobindo Pharma Ltd soars 1.19%

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1679.8, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 60.92% in last one year as compared to a 4.88% drop in NIFTY and a 21.86% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1679.8, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 23654.75. The Sensex is at 75656.63, down 0.63%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has risen around 1.93% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26675.5, up 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1689, up 1.43% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up 60.92% in last one year as compared to a 4.88% drop in NIFTY and a 21.86% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 36.61 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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