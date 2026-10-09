Delhi Metro to restrict entry, exit at 57 stations from 9 pm? Check details
Delhi Police has proposed closing entry and exit gates at 57 Metro stations and reducing train frequency amid protests scheduled for October 10
Apexa Rai New Delhi
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Delhi Metro entry and exit gates at 57 stations may be closed from 9 pm on October 9 until the situation “normalises” on October 10, in view of proposed protests and the likelihood of unruly crowd movement, according to an official communication posted by ANI.
The Delhi Police has proposed closing entry and exit gates at these stations and reducing train frequency in the affected areas ahead of protests scheduled for October 10. The communication was sent by the Delhi Metro Police to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).
The proposed restrictions are aimed at managing crowd movement and maintaining law and order amid concerns over possible unruly gatherings, the letter dated October 8 said. Some mail and express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10 have also been cancelled after an order from the Indian Railways. This comes amid the possibility of traffic congestion in the national capital ahead of planned protests.
Delhi | In view of proposed protests and the likelihood of unruly mob movement, Delhi Metro entry/exit gates across 57 stations may be closed from 9:00 PM on October 9 till the situation normalizes on October 10. Delhi Police has proposed closing entry and exit gates at 57 metro stations across the national capital and reducing train frequency at these stations in view of proposed protests scheduled for October 10, according to an official communication, according to a letter written by the Delhi Metro Police to the DMRC. (Source: Delhi Police)— ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2026
Which 57 Delhi Metro stations may be affected?
The stations listed in the Delhi Police communication are:
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- Janpath
- Patel Chowk
- Central Secretariat
- Lok Kalyan Marg
- Rajiv Chowk
- New Delhi
- Seva Teerth (Udyog Bhawan)
- Mandi House
- Bara Khamba Road
- ITO
- Delhi Gate
- Khan Market
- R K Ashram Marg
- Jhandewalan
- Supreme Court
- Indraprastha
- Shivaji Stadium
- INA (both Metro lines)
- Hauz Khas
- Jor Bagh
- Arjangarh
- Sarai Kale Khan-Nizamuddin
- Lajpat Nagar
- Jangpura
- Ashram
- Kalindi Kunj
- Jasola
- Jamia Millia Islamia
- Okhla Vihar
- Chawri Bazar
- Jama Masjid
- Karol Bagh
- Rajendra Place
- Vishwavidyalaya
- Vidhan Sabha
- Civil Lines
- Kashmere Gate
- Inderlok
- G T B Nagar
- Kanhaiya Nagar
- Netaji Subhash Palace
- Azadpur
- Adarsh Nagar
- Jahangir Puri
- Haiderpur
- Badli Mor
- Majlis Park
- Shalimar Bagh
- Seelampur
- Maujpur
- Jafrabad
- Welcome
- Yamuna Vihar
- Khazuri Khas
- Shahdara
- Rithala
- Rohini West
The letter requests the DMRC to issue necessary directions to concerned officers and staff to implement the proposed measures.
The proposed closures are scheduled to begin at 9 pm on October 9 and continue on October 10 until the situation “normalises”. Commuters should check for official DMRC updates before travelling.
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First Published: Oct 09 2026 | 11:43 AM IST