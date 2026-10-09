Delhi Metro to restrict entry, exit at 57 stations from 9 pm? Check details

Delhi Metro entry and exit gates at 57 stations may be closed from 9 pm on October 9 until the situation “normalises” on October 10, in view of proposed protests and the likelihood of unruly crowd movement, according to an official communication posted by ANI.

The Delhi Police has proposed closing entry and exit gates at these stations and reducing train frequency in the affected areas ahead of protests scheduled for October 10. The communication was sent by the Delhi Metro Police to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).