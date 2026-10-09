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Home / India News / Delhi Metro to restrict entry, exit at 57 stations from 9 pm? Check details

Delhi Metro to restrict entry, exit at 57 stations from 9 pm? Check details

Delhi Police has proposed closing entry and exit gates at 57 Metro stations and reducing train frequency amid protests scheduled for October 10

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Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2026 | 11:52 AM IST

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Delhi Metro entry and exit gates at 57 stations may be closed from 9 pm on October 9 until the situation “normalises” on October 10, in view of proposed protests and the likelihood of unruly crowd movement, according to an official communication posted by ANI. 
The Delhi Police has proposed closing entry and exit gates at these stations and reducing train frequency in the affected areas ahead of protests scheduled for October 10. The communication was sent by the Delhi Metro Police to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).
The proposed restrictions are aimed at managing crowd movement and maintaining law and order amid concerns over possible unruly gatherings, the letter dated October 8 said.  Some mail and express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10 have also been cancelled after an order from the Indian Railways. This comes amid the possibility of traffic congestion in the national capital ahead of planned protests. 
 

Which 57 Delhi Metro stations may be affected?

The stations listed in the Delhi Police communication are:

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  1. Janpath
  2. Patel Chowk
  3. Central Secretariat
  4. Lok Kalyan Marg
  5. Rajiv Chowk
  6. New Delhi
  7. Seva Teerth (Udyog Bhawan)
  8. Mandi House
  9. Bara Khamba Road
  10. ITO
  11. Delhi Gate
  12. Khan Market
  13. R K Ashram Marg
  14. Jhandewalan
  15. Supreme Court
  16. Indraprastha
  17. Shivaji Stadium
  18. INA (both Metro lines)
  19. Hauz Khas
  20. Jor Bagh
  21. Arjangarh
  22. Sarai Kale Khan-Nizamuddin
  23. Lajpat Nagar
  24. Jangpura
  25. Ashram
  26. Kalindi Kunj
  27. Jasola
  28. Jamia Millia Islamia
  29. Okhla Vihar
  30. Chawri Bazar
  31. Jama Masjid
  32. Karol Bagh
  33. Rajendra Place
  34. Vishwavidyalaya
  35. Vidhan Sabha
  36. Civil Lines
  37. Kashmere Gate
  38. Inderlok
  39. G T B Nagar
  40. Kanhaiya Nagar
  41. Netaji Subhash Palace
  42. Azadpur
  43. Adarsh Nagar
  44. Jahangir Puri
  45. Haiderpur
  46. Badli Mor
  47. Majlis Park
  48. Shalimar Bagh
  49. Seelampur
  50. Maujpur
  51. Jafrabad
  52. Welcome
  53. Yamuna Vihar
  54. Khazuri Khas
  55. Shahdara
  56. Rithala
  57. Rohini West
The letter requests the DMRC to issue necessary directions to concerned officers and staff to implement the proposed measures.  
The proposed closures are scheduled to begin at 9 pm on October 9 and continue on October 10 until the situation “normalises”. Commuters should check for official DMRC updates before travelling.
 

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Topics : Delhi Metro Metro Protest Delhi Police Delhi Traffic Police Delhi traffic BS Web Reports

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First Published: Oct 09 2026 | 11:43 AM IST