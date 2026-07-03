LTM Ltd is quoting at Rs 3781.2, up 2.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 28.87% in last one year as compared to a 4.35% fall in NIFTY and a 29.41% fall in the Nifty IT index.

LTM Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3781.2, up 2.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.74% on the day, quoting at 24354.25. The Sensex is at 78056.84, up 0.72%. LTM Ltd has dropped around 7.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which LTM Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26965.05, up 2.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.63 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3775.6, up 2.21% on the day. LTM Ltd is down 28.87% in last one year as compared to a 4.35% fall in NIFTY and a 29.41% fall in the Nifty IT index. The PE of the stock is 20.49 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.