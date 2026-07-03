Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 1340, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 77.71% in last one year as compared to a 4.35% jump in NIFTY and a 7.62% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Aegis Logistics Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1340, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.74% on the day, quoting at 24354.25. The Sensex is at 78056.84, up 0.72%. Aegis Logistics Ltd has gained around 77.3% in last one month.