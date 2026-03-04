LTM recognized as a Leader in GenAI & Process Automation for Banking

By NelsonHall NEAT Evaluation

LTM has been recognized as a Leader in the 'Overall' market segment in the NelsonHall NEAT Evaluation for GenAI & Process Automation in Banking 2025.

In the NEAT framework, Leaders are vendors that demonstrate high capability relative to peers in delivering immediate client benefit while also meeting future client requirements. The recognition positions LTM among the top-performing vendors evaluated for their ability to deliver both immediate business impact and long term innovation capability in GenAI and process automation services for the banking sector.

The evaluation highlights LTM's depth of experience in financial services, which accounts for a large portion of its overall revenues, and its focused investments in GenAI, agentic AI, and process automation capabilities delivered through its BlueVerse platform. LTM has digital agents dedicated to manage GenAI and process automation services, supporting banking clients across consumer banking, commercial banking, capital markets, and financial industry service providers.