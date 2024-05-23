Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashoka Buildcon reports consolidated net profit of Rs 249.63 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ashoka Buildcon reports consolidated net profit of Rs 249.63 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.65% to Rs 3051.87 crore

Net profit of Ashoka Buildcon reported to Rs 249.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 41.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.65% to Rs 3051.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2448.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 72.04% to Rs 503.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 292.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.96% to Rs 9798.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8100.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3051.872448.42 25 9798.468100.48 21 OPM %20.5222.70 -22.7924.30 - PBDT378.34297.80 27 1129.681001.27 13 PBT310.37211.05 47 763.05660.19 16 NP249.63-41.90 LP 503.08292.42 72

