LTTS launches PLxAI - its proprietary Gen-AI based framework

Aimed to accelerate product development life cycle
L&T Technology Services announced the launch of PLxAI, the Company's proprietary GenAI-based framework to accelerate the Product Development Life Cycle for its global clients across Mobility, Sustainability, and Tech. Developed by vastly experienced PDLC SMEs, the framework uses a combination of Generative AI & Conventional AI to provide a one-stop shop to develop scalable and reusable solutions across all PDLC stages, ranging from concept design to aftermarket services support.
It incorporates advanced features like capturing and leveraging existing knowledge, including organizational and tribal knowledge, to deliver context-aware insights that enhance and optimize product engineering.
Speaking on the occasion, Alind Saxena, President & Executive Director - Mobility & Tech at L&T Technology Services observed, This is a proud milestone for Team LTTS. The development of PLxAI by our in-house AI experts is a testimony to LTTS' engineering and technology capabilities. It reaffirms our deep commitment toward driving global client success across Mobility, Sustainability and Tech leveraging the power of AI and Gen-AI based offerings. The enthusiasm from our global clients has been remarkable, with deployments already underway across multiple domains.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app