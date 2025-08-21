VA Tech Wabag gains on bagging Rs 47-cr water management order from RenewSys

VA Tech Wabag rose 1.23% to Rs 1,609 after the company announced that it has secured a Rs 46.50 crore order from RenewSys India for delivering water management solutions at its 2 GW solar cell manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, Telangana.According to an exchange filing, the scope of the project includes the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, installation, and commissioning of an Ultrapure Water (UPW) system, an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP), and a Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) system. The project is scheduled to be completed within 11 months.
The company said the order is strategically significant as it strengthens Wabags presence in the solar manufacturing sector and reinforces its capabilities in UPW, ETP, and ZLD technologies. It also aligns Wabag with future opportunities in solar, green hydrogen, semiconductor, and other fast-growing industrial applications.
Commenting on this order win, V. Sivakumar, General Manager - Sales & Marketing, India Cluster said, This order marks WABAGs foray into delivering comprehensive water management solutions for Solar Cell facilities, one of the high growth segments for the future. The project is well aligned with our strategy to diversify into water management for high growth industrial applications like Solar, Green Hydrogen and Semi-Conductors. WABAGs technological expertise, proven track record and competitive pricing enabled us to offer lowest life-cycle cost. We express our sincere gratitude to RenewSys for their trust and confidence in WABAG.
Va Tech Wabag is engaged in the business of the water treatment field. Its principal activities include design, supply, installation, construction, and operational management of drinking water, wastewater treatment, industrial water treatment, and desalination plants.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 19.6% to Rs 65.80 crore on 17.2% increase in net sales to Rs 734 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app