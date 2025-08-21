Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VA Tech Wabag gains on bagging Rs 47-cr water management order from RenewSys

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
VA Tech Wabag rose 1.23% to Rs 1,609 after the company announced that it has secured a Rs 46.50 crore order from RenewSys India for delivering water management solutions at its 2 GW solar cell manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, Telangana.

According to an exchange filing, the scope of the project includes the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, installation, and commissioning of an Ultrapure Water (UPW) system, an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP), and a Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) system. The project is scheduled to be completed within 11 months.

The company said the order is strategically significant as it strengthens Wabags presence in the solar manufacturing sector and reinforces its capabilities in UPW, ETP, and ZLD technologies. It also aligns Wabag with future opportunities in solar, green hydrogen, semiconductor, and other fast-growing industrial applications.

Commenting on this order win, V. Sivakumar, General Manager - Sales & Marketing, India Cluster said, This order marks WABAGs foray into delivering comprehensive water management solutions for Solar Cell facilities, one of the high growth segments for the future. The project is well aligned with our strategy to diversify into water management for high growth industrial applications like Solar, Green Hydrogen and Semi-Conductors. WABAGs technological expertise, proven track record and competitive pricing enabled us to offer lowest life-cycle cost. We express our sincere gratitude to RenewSys for their trust and confidence in WABAG.

Va Tech Wabag is engaged in the business of the water treatment field. Its principal activities include design, supply, installation, construction, and operational management of drinking water, wastewater treatment, industrial water treatment, and desalination plants.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 19.6% to Rs 65.80 crore on 17.2% increase in net sales to Rs 734 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

