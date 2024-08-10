Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 43.24% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.66% to Rs 755.93 crore

Net profit of Lumax Auto Technologies rose 43.24% to Rs 31.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.66% to Rs 755.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 631.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.755.93631.7111.6512.6986.0272.4456.5043.2931.7022.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp