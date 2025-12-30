Lupin enters licensing agreement with Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals

To commercialize and distribute Bofanglutide in India

Lupin has entered into an exclusive License, Supply and Distribution agreement with Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, headquartered in China, for a novel fortnightly GLP-1 receptor agonist, Bofanglutide.

The agreement strengthens Lupin's diabetes portfolio and accelerates its presence in the obesity segment. Bofanglutide injection is a fortnightly (once in two weeks) GLP-1 receptor agonist developed by Gan & Lee, intended for treating adults with type 2 diabetes and aiding weight management in overweight or obese individuals. As a potential first-in-class global fortnightly GLP-1 agonist, clinical data demonstrate that the weight loss results of Bofanglutide are comparable to or better than those of existing GLP-1 alternatives while offering the convenience of once in two weeks versus once a week for other injectable alternatives, and maintaining safety and tolerability consistent with the GLP-1 class. It effectively reduces both blood glucose levels and body weight.