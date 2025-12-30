India sees highest-ever renewable energy expansion in 2025

Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has stated in a latest update that the year 2025 has marked highest-ever renewable energy expansion in India. The country has added a record 44.5 GW renewable energy capacity in 2025 (till November 2025), nearly doubling annual additions. It also noted that Solar installed capacity has touched 132.85 GW as India added nearly 35 GW this year so far.

