Nifty trades above 25,950 mark; metal shares climb

The key equity barometers recovered from early losses and edged into positive territory in morning trade. Trading activity remained rangebound due to absence of strong domestic triggers and the year-end holiday period. The Nifty traded above the 25,950 mark while volatility may persist owing to the Nifty F&O expiry.

Metal shares rebounded sharply after declining in the previous trading session.

At 09:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 80.69 points or 0.09% to 84,776.42. The Nifty 50 index rose 20.05 points or 0.08% to 25,962.15.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.02% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.11%.

The market breadth was almost even. On the BSE, 1,778 shares rose and 1,773 shares fell. A total of 237 shares were unchanged. New Listing: Shares of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality were currently trading at Rs 115.25 at 10:20 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 1.10% as compared with the issue price of Rs 114. The stock debuted at Rs 120.75, marking a premium of 5.92% to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of 123.25 and a low of 114. On the BSE, over 11.13 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Metal index jumped 0.77% to 10,872.15. The index shed 0.16% in the past trading session. Hindustan Copper (up 6.43%), Jindal Stainless (up 1.88%), National Aluminium Company (up 1.6%), NMDC (up 1.04%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.02%), Steel Authority of India (up 0.64%), Hindustan Zinc (up 0.56%), Jindal Steel (up 0.5%), JSW Steel (up 0.42%) and Vedanta (up 0.4%) surged. Stocks in Spotlight: Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) rose 0.04%. The company said it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a contract worth Rs 201.23 crore from East Coast Railway. Niraj Cement Structurals added 2.07% after the company has secured a Rs 34.86-crore contract from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for building linkway foot overbridges (FOBs) at the Metro Line-7 Goregaon (East) station.