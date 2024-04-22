Lupin Launches Mirabegron tablets

Lupin on Saturday announced that it has received an approval from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the launch of Mirabegron extended-release tablets, 25 mg, in the United States.

Mirabegron extended-release tablets, 25 mg is a generic equivalent of Myrbetriq extended-release tablets, 25 mg of Astellas Pharma Global Development, Inc. It is indicated for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency and urinary frequency.

As per IQVIA MAT February 2024, Mirabegron extended-release tablets USP 25mg and 50mg had annual sales of $2.42billion in the United States.

Mumbai-based Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The drug major reported consolidated net profit of Rs 613.12 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher from Rs 153.47 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 19.67% year on year to Rs 5,079.9 crore during the quarter.

The scrip fell 2.92% to end at Rs 1,547.05 on Friday, 19 April 2024.

