Accelya Solutions India consolidated net profit declines 99.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 9.64% to Rs 130.90 crore

Net profit of Accelya Solutions India declined 99.45% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.64% to Rs 130.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 119.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales130.90119.39 10 OPM %38.7137.38 -PBDT52.6846.09 14 PBT45.4437.87 20 NP0.2036.29 -99

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

