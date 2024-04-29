Lupin Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Lupin Ltd is quoting at Rs 1636.8, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 130.93% in last one year as compared to a 24.35% spurt in NIFTY and a 51.54% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Lupin Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1636.8, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 22566.8. The Sensex is at 74419.45, up 0.93%. Lupin Ltd has risen around 0.8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Lupin Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18994.65, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1648.8, up 1.14% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 35.73 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

