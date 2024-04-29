Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Power Company Ltd up for third straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 1:18 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 445.6, up 1.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 120.87% in last one year as compared to a 24.35% jump in NIFTY and a 67.36% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 445.6, up 1.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 22566.8. The Sensex is at 74419.45, up 0.93%. Tata Power Company Ltd has gained around 9.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39968.3, up 0.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 141.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 161.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 449.15, up 1.92% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is up 120.87% in last one year as compared to a 24.35% jump in NIFTY and a 67.36% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 91.56 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

