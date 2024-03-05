Coal India Ltd spurts 0.23%, gains for fifth straight session

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 456.45, up 0.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 102.96% in last one year as compared to a 26.09% jump in NIFTY and a 78.3% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Coal India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 456.45, up 0.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 22332.85. The Sensex is at 73621.91, down 0.34%. Coal India Ltd has gained around 1.74% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40466.6, up 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 155.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 459.3, up 0.39% on the day. Coal India Ltd is up 102.96% in last one year as compared to a 26.09% jump in NIFTY and a 78.3% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 18.02 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News