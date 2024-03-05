Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vedanta Ltd spurts 0.71%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 278.3, up 0.71% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.01% in last one year as compared to a 26.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 45.65% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Vedanta Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 278.3, up 0.71% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 22332.85. The Sensex is at 73621.91, down 0.34%. Vedanta Ltd has slipped around 1.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8318.95, down 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 67.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 135.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 280.35, up 0.75% on the day. Vedanta Ltd is down 3.01% in last one year as compared to a 26.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 45.65% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 5.53 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

