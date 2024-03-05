Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NMDC Ltd spurts 0.19%, gains for fifth straight session

NMDC Ltd spurts 0.19%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 240.5, up 0.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 110.78% in last one year as compared to a 26.09% jump in NIFTY and a 45.65% jump in the Nifty Metal.

NMDC Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 240.5, up 0.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 22332.85. The Sensex is at 73621.91, down 0.34%. NMDC Ltd has slipped around 1.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8318.95, down 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 68.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 251.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 241.7, down 0.02% on the day. NMDC Ltd is up 110.78% in last one year as compared to a 26.09% jump in NIFTY and a 45.65% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 12.18 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

