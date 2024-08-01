Lupin Ltd spurts 1.61%, rises for fifth straight session

Lupin Ltd is quoting at Rs 1942.7, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 95.32% in last one year as compared to a 27.95% jump in NIFTY and a 45.86% jump in the Nifty Pharma. Lupin Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1942.7, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 24983.3. The Sensex is at 81769.7, up 0.03%. Lupin Ltd has gained around 18.98% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Lupin Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21777.15, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1956.8, up 1.73% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 37.87 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

