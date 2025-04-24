Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin receives USFDA approval for Tolvaptan Tablets

Lupin receives USFDA approval for Tolvaptan Tablets

Image
Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Lupin has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Tolvaptan Tablets, 15 mg, 30 mg, 45 mg, 60 mg, and 90 mg.

Tolvaptan Tablets are bioequivalent to Jynarque Tablets, 15 mg, 30 mg, 45 mg, 60 mg, and 90 mg, of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company.

Lupin is the exclusive first-to-file for this product and is eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity.

This product will be manufactured at Lupin's Nagpur facility in India and will be launched soon.

Tolvaptan is indicated to slow kidney function decline in adults at risk of rapidly progressing autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GIC and SAMHI Hotels announce strategic partnership

Apeejay Surrendra Park rises after acquiring 90% stake in Zillion Hotels

SAMHI Hotels jumps on strategic tie-up with GIC for premium hotel investment platform

Rallis India tumbles after Q4 net loss widens to Rs 32 cr

Board of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastru.Trust recommends final dividend

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story