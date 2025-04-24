Rallis India tumbles after Q4 net loss widens to Rs 32 cr

Rallis India dropped 4.53% to Rs 242.40 after the pesticides maker's standalone net loss widened to Rs 32 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 21 crore reported in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations declined 1.37% YoY to Rs 430 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Loss before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 41 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to a loss of Rs 29 crore reported in Q4 FY24. The company reported an exceptional profit of Rs 1 crore in Q4 FY25.

In Q4 FY25, the company reported a negative EBITDA of Rs 20 crore, compared to a positive EBITDA of Rs 7 crore in the same period a year ago, primarily due to pricing pressure in the Domestic Crop Care segment.

Revenue from Crop Care declined by 1.21% YoY to Rs 405 crore in Q4 FY25. B2C Crop Care volumes increased by 3%, while prices dropped by 5% compared to the previous year. Export revenues rose by 6%, driven by a 1% increase in volume and a 5% rise in price.

Revenue from the Seeds segment declined by 3.84% to Rs 25 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 26 crore in Q4 FY24.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit fell by 15.54% YoY to Rs 125 crore in FY25, while revenue increased marginally to Rs 2,663 crore in FY25 as against Rs 2,648 crore reported in FY24.

Dr. Gyanendra Shukla, managing director & CEO, Rallis India, said, The company has reported FY 25 revenue of Rs 2,663 crore and PAT of Rs 125 crore. For Q4 FY 25, revenue is Rs 430 crore with positive volume growth in domestic business. Control over working capital has enabled strong cash flow from operations. I am particularly pleased with the growth of 23% and 24% in the Soil & Plant Health and Herbicides categories, respectively. Our Innovation Turnover Index is in line with our long-term target of 14%. The seeds business had a turnaround with an FY 25 PBT of Rs 18 crore, primarily driven by North Cotton Hybrid Diggaz and cost optimization actions.

We will prioritize improving market share in the domestic business. In Exports and CSM Business, our focus is to expand product offerings and build strategic partnerships. We are strengthening our peoples capabilities by simplifying the organizational structure and inducting fresh talent.

Our long-term focus continues to be to offer differentiated product offerings which address farmers evolving needs. Continued investments in customer centricity, marketing, manufacturing, and digital capabilities will remain the key to delivering sustainable growth.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2.50 per share for the financial year 2024-25. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company, will be paid within five days of the AGM.

Rallis India is a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals and a part of the US$ 165 billion Tata Group. It is one of Indias leading agro sciences companies, with more than 77 years of experience of servicing rural markets with the most comprehensive portfolio of products/solutions for Indian farmers. It has marketing alliances with several multinational agrochemical companies.

