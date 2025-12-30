Lupin signs exclusive licensing deal with Gan & Lee for novel GLP-1 receptor agonist

Lupin announced that it has entered into an exclusive license, supply, and distribution agreement with China-based Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals for Bofanglutide, a novel fortnightly GLP-1 receptor agonist.

According to an exchange filing, the agreement strengthens Lupins diabetes portfolio and expands its presence in the obesity segment. Bofanglutide, developed by Gan & Lee, is intended for adults with type 2 diabetes and for weight management in overweight or obese individuals. As a potential first-in-class fortnightly GLP-1 agonist, clinical data indicate that Bofanglutide delivers weight loss results comparable to or better than existing GLP-1 alternatives, with the added convenience of once-every-two-weeks dosing compared to weekly injections, while maintaining safety and tolerability consistent with the GLP-1 class. The drug also helps reduce blood glucose levels and body weight.

The company said obesity is emerging as a major health concern in India, with an estimated 174 million adults overweight and around 50 million classified as obese. Diabetes affects approximately 90 million adults in the country. Under the terms of the agreement, Lupin will have exclusive rights to commercialize and distribute Bofanglutide in India.

Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin, said, We are committed to offering the best solutions for managing chronic metabolic diseases like diabetes, and addressing obesity is one of the most urgent global health challenges. This partnership demonstrates our strategic focus on the GLP-1 class of drugs and highlights our dedication to delivering high-quality, innovative therapies for our patients. Rajeev Sibal, President of India Region Formulations at Lupin, said, Bofanglutide offers a significant advantage with its convenient fortnightly dosing, thus reducing the number of injections by 50% while delivering outcomes and clinically proven efficacy that matches or surpasses existing weekly formulations. This strategic alliance marks a pivotal step in strengthening Lupins leadership in metabolic health, expanding our innovative portfolio, and reaffirming our commitment to delivering transformative solutions.

Gan & Lee Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer (EVP & CCO) Kai Du and Key Accounts Director, Dr Dhaval Soneji commented and believed, On the heels of the Latin American exclusive agreement signed in November, this new partnership with Lupin for the Indian market further underscores Gan & Lees rapid global strategic advancement. Our goal is to provide superior treatment options for patients with metabolic diseases worldwide, while showcasing the value of Chinese biopharmaceutical innovation on the global stage. Lupin is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. It specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.