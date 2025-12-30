Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GoI announces the sale of one dated security for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of 6.48% Government Security 2035 for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against the security mentioned above. The auction will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Office, Fort, Mumbai on January 02, 2026 (Friday). Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the security will be allotted to eligible individuals and institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.

